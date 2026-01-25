A victory today is crucial for Barcelona to reclaim their lead in the points table and maintain momentum in the La Liga 2025-26 title race. Following a surprise 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad last weekend, Flick's men cannot afford another domestic slip-up with Real Madrid claiming top spot in the La Liga standings. However, the newly-promoted side faces a daunting task against a Barcelona team that holds a perfect home record this term, winning all nine of their league matches at the Spotify Camp Nou. Kylian Mbappe's Brace Propels Real Madrid to La Liga 2025-26 Summit After Win Over Villarreal.

As always, all eyes will be on Lamine Yamal, who missed Barcelona's UEFA Champions League 2025-26 tie against Salvia Prague because of a suspension. The teenage sensation has been in sensational form throughout the 2025–26 campaign, recording 10 goals and 12 assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 Match?

Yes, Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are expected to welcome Lamine Yamal back into the starting line-up for the La Liga 2025-26 match against Real Oviedo. The return of Yamal will provide a significant tactical lift for Barcelona, especially following the news that midfield maestro Pedri has been ruled out for approximately a month with a hamstring injury sustained in Prague. Lamine Yamal Highlights Importance of Individual Path Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rejects Comparison With Football Legends After Winning Best Foward Award at Globe Sports Awards 2025.

For Yamal, tonight represents an opportunity to add to his growing tally of goal involvements and solidify his status as the frontrunner for the season's MVP award.

