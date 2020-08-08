New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A total of 1,404 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths were reported in Delhi on Saturday.

The total count of cases in the national capital now stands at 1,44,127.

According to the Delhi Health Department, there were 1,130 recoveries today.

The total count of cases includes 1,29,362 recoveries, 10,667 active cases and 4,098 deaths.

With a single-day spike of 61,537 new COVID-19 cases, India's COVID-19 count reached 20,88,612 on Saturday. (ANI)

