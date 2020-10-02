Nashik, Oct 2 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 78,000-mark and reached 78,414 on Friday with the single-day addition of 1,430 patients, the health officials said.

The virus claimed 19 more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 1,410, they said.

Of the 19 deceased, eight were from areas within Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, eight from other parts of the district, two from Malegaon and one from patients from areas outside the district who was receiving treatment here.

So far, 68,045 patients have been discharged following their recovery, of which 853 recovered on Friday alone, they said.

