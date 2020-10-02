Jaipur, October 2: Five accused including a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha leader were arrested in connection to the alleged rape case in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The arrests were made in connection to the complaint filed by the victim on September 22, reports said. Hathras Case: 'PM Modi Must Answer', Says Chandrashekhar Azad As Bhim Army Chief Calls Protest at Delhi's India Gate.

Those arrested are also accused of running a sex racket. Om Prakash Solanki, SP of Sawai Madhopur, told TOI that the alleged sexual assaults, as per the preliminary probe, took place "between October 2019 and May 2020".

Update by ANI

The FIR has named former BJP Mahila Morcha district chief Sunita Verma*, her associate Heera Lal and Punam Chaudhury who is linked to Congress: OP Solanki, SP of Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan https://t.co/Qu2Jb1CdIn — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

"The FIR has named former BJP Mahila Morcha district chief Sunita Verma, her associate Heera Lal and Punam Chaudhury who is linked to Congress," OP Solank told news agency ANI.

"The arrested people include former BJP Mahila Morcha district chief Smita Verma and two govt employees. The victim has alleged rape over 8 times at different locations," he added.

The alleged rape case in Sawai Madhopur is reported amid the nationwide outrage over the brutal murder of a 19-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The deceased was allegedly gangraped by four men in her village, who also brutally tortured her. She succumbed on Tuesday at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).