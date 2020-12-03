Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), December 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally surged to 2,10,374 after the state recorded 1,450 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department on Thursday, the state also reported 1,569 recoveries and 13 deaths due to COVID-19 during the same period.

As many as 1,93,187 people have recovered after being treated for the disease in the state.

While the death toll stands at 3,300, there are 13,887 active cases in the state.

India's COVID-19 tally breached the 95-lakh mark on Thursday with 35,551 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data.The overall coronavirus cases now stands at 95,34,965, including 4,22,943 active cases and 89,73,373 recoveries. With 526 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,38,648. (ANI)

