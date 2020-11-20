Kohima, Nov 20 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally went up to 10,608 after 148 people tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

He said, 97 patients have also recovered during the day.

"148 +ve cases of # COVID-19 detected today. Dimapur- 138, Kohima- 8, Mon and Tuensang- 1 each," the minister tweeted.

Of the confirmed 10.608 cases, 9,104 have recovered while 1,340 are active patients, said Director of Health Department Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The recovery rate in the state is 85.82 per cent now, he said.

The death of two COVID-19 infected patients, one each in Kohima and Dimapur districts, during the day has increased the death toll to 60, out of which 50 are due to the contagion, six persons had comorbidities and that of four is under investigation, he said.

A total of 104 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Out of the 1,08,054 tests conducted in Nagaland till date, 66,177 were through RT-PCR, 35,401 through TrueNat and 6,476 by rapid antigen methods, said Dr Hangsing.

