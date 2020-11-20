Jaipur, November 20: The Rajasthan government will impose Section 144 in the state in the view of the rise in COVID-19 cases from Saturday. The state government on Friday advised district administrations to impose restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC. The Ashok Gehlot-led government has given the powers to all district magistrates for bringing back restrictions in their respective districts.

The district administration can impose section 144 for a longer period after consulting with the state government. According to reports, Rajasthan reported a 17 percent growth rate in COVID-19 cases on Thursday after it recorded the biggest single-day spike of 2,549 cases. India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 90 Lakh With 45,882 New Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours.

Till now, over 2.34 lakh people have contracted coronavirus in the state. As per the state health ministry, active cases have crossed 20,000-mark. A total of 2,116 people have succumbed to the virus in the state. Pushkar Fair 2020 in Rajasthan Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Amid rising cases, Gehlot had directed health department officials to ensure availability of beds in private and government hospitals. Jaipur is the worst-affected district of the state, followed by Jodhpur.

