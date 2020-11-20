Bhopal, November 20: The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced to impose a night curfew in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam districts in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases. The announcement of the night curfew was made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The night curfew will be imposed between 10 pm and 6 am starting tomorrow. Curfew in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara From Tomorrow as COVID-19 Cases Rise, Check Timings Here.

"Night curfew will be imposed between 10 pm to 6 am, starting from November 21 in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam districts. People engaged in essential services and factory workers are exempted," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. The Chief Minister had earlier ruled out the possibility of a complete lockdown in the state. His clarification had come after reports suggested that the state government could announce a total shutdown in cities like Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur.

An old video of Chouhan announcing lockdown in Jabalpur and Bhopal was going viral earlier today. However, the video is 8 months old and no fresh lockdown has been declared in Jabalpur and Bhopal. The state has so far recorded 1,88,018 coronavirus cases, including 3,129. A total of 1,363 cases and 14 fatalities were reported yesterday. A total of 887 patients were discharged from hospitals yesterday, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,75,089.

