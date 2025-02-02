Surat, Feb 2 (PTI) The Jal Jeevan Mission has provided tap water connections to 15.44 crore households so far while the remaining 4.33 crore households will be covered by 2028, Union minister CR Paatil said on Sunday.

He said the clean tap water connections saved the lives of four lakh children by avoiding potential infection risks from drinking impure water.

Paatil told reporters in Surat that 75 crore people so far benefited from the tap water connections under the JJM.

Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households in rural India.

Paatil said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, has ensured 100 per cent coverage under the scheme by 2028.

The BJP MP claimed that as per the World Health Organisation, the Jal Jeevan Mission has helped save Rs 8.4 lakh crore that was spent on (medical) treatment for water-borne diseases.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman know the benefits of the Jal Jeevan Mission. They promote this scheme with utmost seriousness," he said.

Water connection to around 15.44 crore households so far has helped save the lives of 4 lakh children (below five) who would otherwise have died by drinking impure water, the Union minister said.

The Jal Jeevan Mission has been extended till 2028 with an enhanced allocation of Rs 67,000 crore in Budget 2025-26. This marks a significant increase from the revised estimates of Rs 22,694 crore in 2024-25.

"The Jal Shakti Ministry has been allocated Rs 67,000 crore for implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission. So far 15.44 crore households have received the tap connection while the remaining 4.33 crore households will be covered by 2028," Paatil said.

He said the tap water connection especially saved women the hassles of walking a long distance to fetch water.

"Women can spend their time and use their energy with their family and children," he added.

Speaking on the Budget 2025-26, Paatil said the budget outlay of Rs 50 lakh crore, compared to the Rs 16 lakh crore Budget presented by the UPA government in 2013, shows the difference.

"When Congress ruled the country, the budgetary allocation for defence stood at Rs 5.61 lakh crore, which has risen to Rs 6.81 lakh crore. During the Congress' rule, weapons were imported. On the contrary, PM Modi has accelerated domestic production in the last ten years, with 75 per cent of imported items now being manufactured in India," the BJP MP said.

He said the salaried class could save substantial money due to the Budgetary relief in income tax.

"A family will be able to save Rs 150,000 in tax. This is the first budget wherein earnings of people have gone up rather than of the government," Paatil said, adding that this is the please-all budget where efforts were made to offer something to everyone.

