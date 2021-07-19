Ganjam (Odisha) [India], July 19 (ANI): As many as 15 baby Cobra snakes were rescued from a well by a snake helpline in Ganjam district on Sunday.

The snakes were later released into the reserved forest.

"I got a call from Brahmapur saying that a woman saw some snakes in a well. We rescued 15 baby Cobra Snakes and released them safely in reserved forest," said Swadesh Kumar Sahu, Snake Help Line.

This comes over a month after an 8-foot long king cobra was rescued by a woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj from near her house.

The woman, Sasmite Gochhait, and her husband Akil Munda were in for a scare when they saw their 2-year-old child crawl towards the snake.

Munda grabbed his son and jumped out the window while Gochhait, who has never touched a snake before this, grabbed the reptile.

"As soon as I saw my baby crawl towards the cobra I grabbed him and jumped out the window to call officials. We went to call range officer Krishna Gochhait and told him about the incident. He rushed home with me," he had said.

"I and my husband rushed to the village. It was the first time I have caught the King cobra inside a house. We released it in its habitat. I am very thankful to the forest department and range officer who helped us in this situation," Sasmita had told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)