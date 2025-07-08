Hamirpur (HP) July 8 (PTI) Around 15.53 hectares of forest land has been allotted for the expansion of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College at Jol Sapper in Hamirpur district, an official said on Tuesday.

The medical college earlier stood on 10 hectares of land.

A cancer hospital, nursing college, a 300-bed super specialty hospital, a mother and child hospital, and quarters for doctors and staff will be built on the newly transferred land, he said.

The forest department has transferred the land to the health and family welfare department, following approval from the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment. The Union ministry has send a communication to the Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Himachal Pradesh, in this regard.

Earlier, on the instructions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the forest department had requested the Union ministry for final clearance on the land transfer. The chief minister himself had met the Union Environment Minister and discussed the matter.

According to a spokesperson of the medical college, with the land being transferred, the construction work can now be started on the land.

The cancer hospital would be constructed with an outlay of Rs 200 crore, of which Rs 90 crore has already been released, he said.

