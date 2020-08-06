Ahmedabad, Aug 6 (PTI) Gujarat's Ahmedabad reported 151 new coronavirus cases, which pushed the district's tally to 27,434 on Thursday, the state health department said.

Of these new cases, 137 were reported from Ahmedabad city and 14 from other parts of the district, it said in a release.

With the death of five COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, the fatality count in the district reached 1,622, the department added.

As many as 117 patients recovered and were given discharge during this period, it said.

