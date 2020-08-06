New Delhi, August 6: Tharoorosaurus, a book by Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor, will be released in September. Tharoorosaurus will be published by famous publication house Penguin India. The title of Shashi Tharoor's book is apparently a combination of two words - Tharoor and Thesaurus. A thesaurus is a collection of words and their synonyms and antonyms. According to Tharoor, Tharoorosaurus will be a collection of "quirky" words. Floccinaucinihilipilification Is the New F-Word From Shashi Tharoor’s Dictionary! Know the Meaning & How to Pronounce It.

"Coming out in early September, some quirky words & the fun stories behind them!" Tharoor tweeted, retweeting Penguin India's tweet on Tharoorosaurus's launch. "Are you ready to say goodbye to your hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia?" Penguin India tweeted, sharing the cover of Tharoor's latest book. The Congress leader is known for sharing new English words that are rarely used by speakers and writers. Do You Have Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia? Know Meaning and Pronunciation of Word in Shashi Tharoor’s Latest Tweet.

Cover of Shashi Tharoor's Latest Book Tharoorosaurus:

Coming out in early September, some quirky words & the fun stories behind them! https://t.co/QP7MQ6wjXa — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 6, 2020

Urging readers to read his book The Paradoxical Prime Minister, Tharoor had in 2018 used the word floccinaucinihilipilification. He had tweeted: "My new book, THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER, is more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification. Pre-order it to find out why!" According to the Oxford Dictionary, floccinaucinihilipilification means 'the action or habit of estimating something as worthless.'

Tharoor, who has written a number of books on politics, religion and other subjects, has got himself the tag of an online dictionary. He uses never-heard-before words that are complex in pronunciation and his dire followers are known to keep a tab of them. During interviews, when Tharoor is asked about his love of never-used words, he maintains that he doesn't do it on purpose and is quite natural.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2020 08:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).