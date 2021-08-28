Chennai, Aug 28 (PTI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,551 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the overall caseload to 26.10 lakh, while 21 fatalities took the toll to 34,856.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,768 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,57,884, leaving 17,559 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

A total of 1,63,230 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,18,53,989 till date.

Coimbatore topped in the number of cases with 230, followed by Chennai 182, Chengalpet 122 and Erode 115.

Eight districts reported new infections below 10, while Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar recorded the least with four each.

No fresh fatalities were reported In 26 districts.

Three of the deceased did not have any co-morbidities, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Minister for medical and family welfare Ma Subramanian said the department would hold vaccination camps in all 112 city colleges, both run by the government and private sector, from September 1.

The camps would be expanded to other colleges in the state later, he said after launching the vaccination programme for college professors at Nandanam Arts College, along with his cabinet colleague K Ponmudi.

On the vacccination front, he said the Centre has increased the monthly allotment of vaccines to Tamil Nadu by additional 22 lakh doses for this month.

