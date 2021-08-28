New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) After a subdued rainfall activity over central and west India, precipitation is expected to pick up from August 29, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Enhanced rainfall activity is very likely over south peninsular India till August 30. It is likely to reduce thereafter, it added.

A low-pressure area over northwest adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts with the associated cyclonic circulation is likely to move west-northwest wards across central and west India during next four to five days.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rains are very likely to continue over Uttarakhand during the next five days with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rains during the next 24 hours, the MeT department said.

Light to moderate scattered rainfall activity is likely over the rest of northwest India between August 28 and 31.

The IMD said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh during August 28-31; over Chhattisgarh during August 28-30; over Madhya Pradesh during August 29-31 and east Rajasthan during August 30- September 1.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Vidarbha and Marathwada on August 30; Telangana on August 29 and 30; north-central Maharashtra on August 31; north Konkan and Gujarat on August 31 - September 1 and Saurashtra and Kutch on September 1.

Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely over northeast India during the next 24 hours and reduce thereafter.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 24 hours and reduction thereafter, the IMD said.

Rainfall activity is very likely over Rayalaseema and north interior Karnataka during the next two days. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka, the ghat areas of Tamilnadu and Kerala and Mahe on August 28 and 29.

