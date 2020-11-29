Ahmedabad, Nov 29 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 1,564 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally in the state to 2,08,278, the health department said.

The fatality count increased to 3,969 as 16 more patients succumbed to the infection, it said.

With 1,451 patients getting discharge from hospitals, the recovery count went up to 1,89,420, the department said in a release.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 90.95 per cent and the number of active cases is 14,889.

A total of 68,960 tests were conducted on Sunday.

With this, a total of 77,59,739 tests have been conducted in the state till now.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,08,278; new cases 1,564; death toll 3,969; active cases 14,889 and people tested so far 77,59,739.

