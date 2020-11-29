New Delhi, November 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on Monday, interact with three more vaccine developers in India through video conference. The virtual meeting is scheduled two days after the PM visited the manufacturing facilities the top three vaccine makers Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech and Ahmedabad's Zydus Cadila unit. Oxford Vaccine: Chennai Man Who Volunteered For Trials Seeks Rs 5 Crore Compensation, Says Suffered 'Neurological and Psychological Issues'.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said Modi would be interacting with three more vaccine developers - Gennova Biopharma, Biological E, Dr Reddy’s - via video conference tomorrow. The meeting is aimed at taking stock of the progress made by them so far.

Statement Issued by PMO India

Tomorrow, on 30th November 2020, PM @narendramodi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 29, 2020

The Gennova Biopharma, based in Pune, is developing an mRNA-based vaccine against coronavirus. The same platform of mRNA was used to develop the vaccine by US-based Pfizer, in coordination with German drugmaker BioNtech.

Biological E, a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical entity, has developed an after injecting a deactivated form of SARS-COV-2019 virus in horse. The clinical trials to affirm its efficacy is underway.

Dr Reddy's, a leading drugmaker of India, has partnered with Russia's sovereign wealth fund (RDIF) to manufacture the Sputnik V vaccine candidate in India. The vaccine has shown high efficacy in the trials conducted in Russia, while the clinical tests are still underway in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2020 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).