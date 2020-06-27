Kohima, Jun 27 (PTI) Nagaland on Saturday reported 16 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 387, officials said.

Of the total confirmed cases in the state, 223 are active, while 164 persons have recovered, they said.

"A total of 16 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported out of 422 samples tested today," Minister for Health and Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom, said.

State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Nyan Kikon, said all the fresh cases are asymptomatic.

The recovery rate in Nagaland stood 41 per cent.

Kikon said after a male receptionist of Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the entire residential area at Upper PWD colony here has been declared a containment zone.

He said the swab samples of 30 people, including the patient's family members and other close contacts, have been collected and sent for lab testing.

Meanwhile, Phom inaugurated the Bio Safety Level (BSL) - 2 laboratory at Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research in Dimapur district on Saturday.

He said the state's testing capacity will get a boost with the addition of the lab.

