New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) A man has been arrested with 162 kg firecrackers in northeast Delhi's Ashok Nagar, police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said a tip-off was received that shopkeeper Sanjeev Jain (43) had stored a huge quantity of firecrackers, and was selling them.

A raid was conducted near Hanuman Fatak, Ashok Nagar, and 162 kg firecrackers were seized, police said.

"Jain was expecting a handsome return of his investment on firecrackers. He committed the crime to earn easy money. Storing such a huge quantity of firecrackers in a densely populated area can cause serious threat for locals," the DCP said.

An FIR under section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant), and 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the IPC has been registered against Jain, police said, adding that the seized firecrackers have been taken into police possession.

The Delhi government has announced a blanket ban on the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the city till January 1, 2024 to control pollution.

