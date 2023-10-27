Rajsamand, October 27: Two men have been detained in Rajasthan's Rajsamand for allegedly gangraping a mentally challenged minor girl, police said. "We have registered an FIR under the POCSO Act. The parents demanded a medical test from the medical board, which has been arranged at RK Hospital after talking to the CMO. Police have detained two accused and taken them into custody," said Rajsamand Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivlal Bairwa.

The incident allegedly took place over a week ago but neither an FIR was registered in the first week nor a medical examination of the girl was conducted. The minor's father said "I had to wait for four hours yesterday (October 25) for the complaint to be registered but still no one heard my complaint." Rajasthan Shocker: Man Crushed to Death by Tractor in Clash Over Land Rivalry in Bharatpur; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Local BJP leaders claimed that when they got to know about the incident, they accompanied the girl and her father to the police station on October 26. "The biggest mistake in any case under the POSCO Act is delay caused in the proceedings. The victim's father was scared and he sat in the police station throughout the day yesterday but his FIR was not registered. This morning they (police officials) informed us that the FIR had been registered last night but the victim's family was not informed about it," said BJP District President, Mansingh Barhath.

Barhath further said, "The girl's family was being pressured to compromise. When we came to know about the incident, we ensured a medical examination was done so that those guilty are not able to escape in this case." Gujarat Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death After Dispute Over His Daughter’s Award at Garba Event in Porbandar.

The BJP District President further demanded the police Station House Officer (SHO) be removed from the investigation of the case. According to the father of the minor, the two detained men Shantilal and Devilal, both over 30 years old are residents of Sindesar. According to police the accused took the girl to a secluded location and took turns to rape her.

