Guwahati, Nov 28 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,12,483 on Saturday as 163 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

As many as 122 more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

Assam now has 3,313 active coronavirus cases, while 2,08,187 people have recovered from the disease, 980 patients have succumbed to the infection and three patients have migrated to other states to date, the minister said.

The state has so far tested 52.79 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 23,927 in the last 24 hours, he said, adding the overall positivity rate stands at 4.02 per cent.

