Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai's St Thomas Mount witnessed a grand passing out parade on Saturday, marking the commissioning of 169 new military officers, including 24 women.

This special event celebrated the completion of their rigorous training, preparing them to serve the nation.

Lieutenant General Johnson P Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC), was the reviewing officer for the Parade.

A total of 169 officer cadets with 133 men, 24 women, 12 from five foreign countries were commissioned into various Arms and Services of the Indian Army, embodying the spirit of duty and sacrifice.

Additionally, five Foreign Officer Cadets and seven Foreign Officer Cadets (Women) from five Friendly Foreign Countries successfully completed their training, fostering bonds of camaraderie and cooperation across international borders.

The drill of Officer Cadets marched to martial tunes left the audience spellbound.

Lieutenant Karan Trivedi said, "Today, I've been commissioned into the Parachute Regiment. First of all, I want to thank all the instructors here at the academy who have trained and guided me to become a competent leader and officer. A special thanks to my parents, who are here today to witness this passing-out parade. Their love and upbringing have played a huge role in making me who I am today.

"I was born and raised in a village, and I had no knowledge about the armed forces. But over time, I met some people who helped me understand what it means to be an officer and how to join the armed forces. It is through the guidance of many people that I have reached this point, and I'm deeply grateful to each and every one of them," Trivdedi said.

The Passing Out Parade was reviewed by Lieutenant General Mathew Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Johnson P Ati . The Reviewing Officer, in his address, lauded the Officer Cadets and OTA staff for their exemplary achievements, exhorting the newly commissioned officers to uphold the cardinal military values of 'Selfless Service to the Nation' and steadfast pursuit of excellence in all endeavours.

Following the parade, the Pipping Ceremony symbolized a solemn vow as newly commissioned officers, adorned with the gleaming insignia on their shoulders, pledged allegiance to the Constitution of India and committed to safeguard the nation at all costs.

Speaking to ANI, Lieutant Soni Bisht, a Veer Nari said, "I studied at Army Public School and later graduated from JNV Jodhpur. After that, I taught at the APA school. Just a month after my marriage, my husband, who was in the Kumaon Regiment and from the Singari unit, tragically passed away in a road accident. It was a very difficult time for me, my family, and my in-laws. But I believe that no matter what your goal is, you should stay focused on it. That focus, determination, and consistent effort will help you overcome anything in life."

"At that time, both my parents and my in-laws were emotionally very low. But I knew that if I let myself fall, they would fall too. So I made sure to stay strong in front of them. I decided to focus on my SSB preparation. I had great mentors who helped me a lot. At the academy, it was extremely tough for me physically and mentally, but my platoon commander, battalion commander, and even the commandant were all there to guide and help me. I saw my husband's dedication and passion towards his work," Bisht added.

The newly commissioned officers, donning their ranks and regimental accoutrements, swore allegiance to the country and the Constitution of India as they stepped out of the portals of the Officers Training Academy, committed to 'Serve with Honour' to safeguard the Honour of the country. (ANI)

