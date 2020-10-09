Port Blair, Oct 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,952 on Friday as 17 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

One more person succumbed to the infection, pushing the COVID-19 death toll in the Union territory to 55, the official said.

Fifteen fresh infections were detected during contact tracing while two patients have travel history, he said.

Eleven more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 190 active coronavirus cases, while 3,707 people have recovered from the disease and 55 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 66,244 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 66,094 reports have been received and 150 are awaited, the official added.

