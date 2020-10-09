Noida, October 9: Two incidents of rape took place in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad and Gautam Budh Nagar districts. According to news agency ANI, a differently-abled minor girl was raped in Firozabad's Shikohabad and another 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by two people in Dadri. No arrest has been made in the Shikohabad rape case, the accused have been taken into custody by police in the Dadri incident. Hathras Gangrape: Video of DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar Allegedly Threatening Victim's Family Emerges, Clarification Issued.

The differently-abled girl was returning to her home from her father's shop in Shikohabad yesterday. A person from the victim's village took her to his house where he allegedly raped her. Police said two teams have been formed to nab the accused. In Dadri, the 12-year-old girl was raped by two people from her neighbourhood. The sexual assault took place on October 6. The accused have been booked and arrested, DCP Vrinda Shukla said. Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Dalit Girl Raped in Pratapgarh; Accused Arrested.

The state of Uttar Pradesh has reported several incidents of crimes against women in recent week. The Yogi Adityanath government is facing criticism over the Hathras incident where a 19-year-old Dalit girl died after allegedly being gang-raped by four upper-caste men. The incident trigerred national outrage, with people calling Uttar Pradesh "rape capital" of India. The state government and police faced condemnation for their alleged mishandling of the case.

Hathras Gangrape: Background

A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras died on September 29 in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. She was found brutalised on September 14. According to a report by news agency IANS, in her statement to the police days after the incident, the girl stated that she was raped by four upper-caste men on September 14 when she had gone to collect fodder for animals. Four accused have been arrested and a Special Investigation Team has been formed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

