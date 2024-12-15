Srinagar, Dec 15 (PTI) Police on Sunday seized 17 vehicles, including 11 excavators, used for illegal mining in a river in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesperson said information about illegal mining was received by police, following which teams were formed to take action.

"Acting tough against those involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police along with the Department of Geology and Mining seized 17 vehicles -- 11 excavators and six trucks -- in Kulgam," he said.

The raids were carried out in Thokerpora, Ashmuji and Bhan, he added.

"Legal proceedings have been initiated against those involved in illegal mining," the spokesperson said.

