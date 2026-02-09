Mumbai, February 9: A group of Jeffrey Epstein's survivors released a powerful video statement on Sunday, February 8, demanding full transparency and government accountability following a series of controversial document releases. The video, which aired prominently during Super Bowl Sunday, features several women holding photographs of their younger selves - the ages they were when the abuse began - while calling out the Department of Justice (DOJ) for "betraying" them through sloppy redactions and the withholding of millions of files.

The Super Bowl advertisement has also gone viral on social media. The message directly challenges recent calls from the White House to "move on" from the scandal, insisting that justice remains incomplete. Who Is Celina Dubin? New Epstein Files Spotlight His Obsession With Glenn Dubin’s Daughter.

Epstein Survivors Demand Full Transparency as Congress Reviews Unredacted Records

WATCH: Epstein survivors release new video, demanding answers pic.twitter.com/zGRybOm1Y9 — BNO News (@BNONews) February 8, 2026

Epstein Survivors Video: A Message of Defiance

The new video, produced in coordination with the advocacy group World Without Exploitation, serves as a formal rejection of the narrative that the Epstein investigation is closed.

The Core Message: Survivors in the video state, "After years of being kept apart, we're standing together," and emphasise that "this girl deserves the truth," referring to their childhood selves.

Direct Demands: The video explicitly calls on Attorney General Pam Bondi to release the remaining tranches of the "Epstein Files" without the heavy redactions that have characterised recent drops. "Stand with us. Tell Attorney General Pam Bondi: It's time for the truth," the final message in the video states.

Symbolism: The survivors used a visual metaphor by showing the "Epstein Files Transparency Act" with the word "Transparency" censored out, highlighting their frustration with current DOJ protocols.

The Redaction Controversy

The timing of the video coincides with a political firestorm in Washington over the DOJ's handling of nearly three million documents released in late January and early February 2026.

On February 6, Ranking Member Robert Garcia and Oversight Committee Democrats launched a formal inquiry after it was discovered that the DOJ had accidentally exposed the identities of dozens of survivors. In some instances, a minor victim’s name was revealed up to 20 times in a single file, while other documents leaked sensitive data, including home addresses, bank information, and even unredacted nude photographs.

The DOJ initially took down the files, citing "technical and human error," but survivors like Danielle Bensky have labelled the failures as "retraumatizing" and "outrageous". New Epstein Files Reveal 2 Foreign Girls Were Strangulated During ‘Rough, Fetish S*x’ and Buried at Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch.

Political Backdrop and "Moving On"

The survivors' demand for answers comes days after President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he believed it was "time for the country to get on to something else."

While an Associated Press review of internal records released on February 9 suggests that the FBI found "scant evidence" of a formal sex-trafficking ring serving other powerful men, survivors and their attorneys argue that the government’s own redaction failures and the continued withholding of certain media prove the full story has not been told.

What Happens Next?

As of Monday, February 9, members of Congress are scheduled to begin viewing unredacted versions of the publicly released files in a secure facility. This move follows intense pressure from both sides of the aisle to ensure that the "Epstein Files Transparency Act" is being followed in spirit as well as in letter.

For the survivors, the path forward is clear. They have vowed to continue their public campaign until every relevant file - including those involving potential co-conspirators and enablers - is scrutinised by independent investigators.

