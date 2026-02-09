Mumbai, February 9: Gold rates (gold prices) in India remained largely stable today, February 9 (Monday), as the domestic market reopened after the weekend. Following a period of significant volatility in early February, the precious metal is currently trading at approximately INR 1,56,590 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold and INR 1,43,540 for 22-karat gold. While prices have cooled from the record highs seen in late January, investors remain cautious as they await key US economic data and monitor the impact of the recently presented Union Budget 2026. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

Current Domestic Prices of Gold (Yellow Metal)

Across major Indian cities, slight variations in rates persist due to local taxes, octroi, and varying jeweller margins. Gold Rate Today, February 08, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

As of Monday morning, the average rates per 10 grams are as follows.

Gold Rate Today, February 09, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,56,740 INR 1,43,690 Mumbai INR 1,56,590 INR 1,43,540 Chennai INR 1,57,300 INR 1,44,190 Ahmedabad INR 1,56,640 INR 1,43,590 Kolkata INR 1,56,590 INR 1,43,540 Bengaluru INR 1,56,590 INR 1,43,540 Hyderabad INR 1,56,590 INR 1,43,540 Jaipur INR 1,56,740 INR 1,43,690 Pune INR 1,56,590 INR 1,43,540 Noida INR 1,56,740 INR 1,43,690 Gurugram INR 1,56,740 INR 1,43,690 Ghaziabad INR 1,56,740 INR 1,43,690 Lucknow INR 1,56,740 INR 1,43,690 Bhopal INR 1,56,640 INR 1,43,590 Jodhpur INR 1,56,790* INR 1,43,740* Srinagar INR 1,56,880* INR 1,43,830*

Market Trends and Volatility

The current price stability follows a turbulent start to the month. Gold reached an all-time high of roughly INR 1,78,850 on January 29, before undergoing a sharp correction of over 12 per cent in the last ten days. Analysts suggest that the market is currently in a consolidation phase. While retail demand remains resilient due to the ongoing wedding season, institutional investors are booking profits at higher levels, preventing a major upward rally in the immediate term.

Impact of Budget 2026 and RBI Policy

Two major domestic factors have shaped the sentiment this week:

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman opted to keep the import duty on gold unchanged. While some industry experts expected a cut to curb smuggling, the status quo has provided a predictable cost structure for bullion importers.

RBI Repo Rate: On February 6, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. A steady interest rate environment generally supports gold prices as it stabilises the Indian Rupee, though it limits the "safe-haven" surge that often accompanies rate cuts.

Global Factors to Watch

The international price of gold is currently hovering around $5,010 per troy ounce. Traders are closely watching the US dollar index and upcoming inflation data. Historically, a stronger US dollar makes gold more expensive for Indian buyers, often leading to a dip in local demand. Furthermore, easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran has reduced the immediate "risk premium" that had been driving prices upward in January.

