Ghaziabad, February 9: The Ghaziabad Police, in a joint operation with the SWAT team, have dismantled a manufacturing and distribution network involved in the production of counterfeit pharmaceutical products. The crackdown led to the recovery of approximately 50,000 counterfeit tablets and the identification of a multi-state supply chain.

The case originated on January 3, when the Himalaya Wellness Company filed a formal complaint alleging that spurious versions of their products were being supplied to retail shops. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Muradnagar police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rural, Surendra Nath Tewari, stated that the company’s internal intelligence pointed toward Muradnagar and Aligarh as the primary supply hubs for these illicit goods. Fake Antibiotic Drugs Racket Busted in Gujarat, Tablets Meant for Serious Ailments Turn Out To Be Choona.

Acting on the FIR, the Muradnagar police and the district SWAT team launched a technical investigation. Surveillance and intelligence gathering led to the detention of several suspects. During interrogation, the individuals confessed to a sophisticated operation spanning multiple districts and states. They revealed that the counterfeit tablets, specifically targeting the Liv.52 brand, were being manufactured at a facility in Haryana, while the specialized wrappers and boxes used to mimic original branding were being produced in Meerut. Fake Ointment Racket Busted in Ghaziabad: Delhi Police Bust Racket Manufacturing Counterfeit Ointments, Including Betnovate; 2 Arrested (Watch Video).

Himalayan Medicine Racket Busted

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP: DCP Surendra Nath Tewari says, "On January 3rd, a complaint was received from the Himalayan company stating that some of their products were being counterfeited and supplied to shops. They were informed that these counterfeit goods were being supplied from… pic.twitter.com/GCJjtUPxrY — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2026

Police officials confirmed the seizure of 50,000 counterfeit tablets during the raids. DCP Tewari emphasized that the investigation remains active as authorities look into other individuals involved. "We are investigating all aspects of the operation, and further action will be taken accordingly," the DCP stated. The authorities are now working to trace the full extent of the distribution network to prevent further sales of these counterfeit goods to the public.

