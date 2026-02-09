Mumbai, February 9: As the New England Patriots prepared for their championship clash against the Seattle Seahawks, the spotlight in San Francisco, United States, shifted briefly from the field to the sidelines. Ann Michael Maye, wife of Patriots breakout quarterback Drake Maye, "broke the internet" over the weekend with a series of viral social media posts and a poignant pregame kiss.

From a polished mirror selfie that set fashion trends to a televised pregame kiss with her husband at Levi's Stadium, Ann Michael has solidified her status as the NFL's newest "WAG MVP" during the Super Bowl LX festivities.

Ann Michael Maye's Mirror Selfie Goes Viral

Ann Michael Maye's 'Super Bowl Style' Mirror Selfie

The digital frenzy began when Ann Michael shared a "photo dump" on Instagram, capturing the lead-up to the Big Game. The standout image was a high-fashion mirror selfie featuring a floral-themed black top, relaxed grey jeans, and a Louis Vuitton handbag. Fans and fashion bloggers quickly praised the look for its "quiet luxury" aesthetic, contrasting the often flashy, branded attire seen during Super Bowl week. The post, captioned “Super Bowl weekend off to a good start", amassed thousands of likes within hours, trending across X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok as a blueprint for "game-day chic".

Ann Michael Maye Shares Pregame Kiss With Drake Maye

The Viral Kiss - A Pregame Ritual

Minutes before kickoff on Sunday, February 8, cameras caught a tender moment that resonated with fans worldwide. Drake Maye, helmet in hand, paused his warm-up to share a pregame kiss with Ann Michael near the tunnel. The gesture, which has become a season-long ritual for the couple, was dubbed by social media users as the "High School Romance" of the NFL. The clip went viral instantly, serving as a wholesome counterpoint to the high-stakes pressure of the Super Bowl, where Drake Maye—the 23-year-old nearly-named MVP—led the Patriots in just his second professional season.

Who Is Drake Maye's Wife Ann Michael Maye?

While her popularity has surged during the 2025-2026 season, Ann Michael Hudson (her maiden name) has been a constant in Drake Maye’s life long before the NFL draft.

Longtime Connection: The pair are childhood sweethearts who began dating in middle school. They attended William A. Hough High School in North Carolina together before both moving on to the University of North Carolina (UNC).

Recent Marriage: The couple tied the knot in June 2025 in a ceremony in North Carolina.

Professional Background: A May 2025 graduate of UNC with a degree in Business, Ann Michael served as the VP of Finance for her sorority, Kappa Delta, and previously interned at Deloitte Consulting.

The 'Queen of the North': Patriots fans have affectionately nicknamed her the "Queen of the North" due to her relatable TikTok content, including her viral "Bakemas" series and her custom game-day jackets.

Corporate Success and 'Beyond Bakemas'

Ann Michael’s influence has extended into the commercial world this weekend. She recently unveiled a major partnership with DoorDash, featuring a playful commercial where she poked fun at the Seattle-New England rivalry while enjoying a lobster roll. Her rising celebrity has even led to her own NBC Sports Boston segment, Beyond Bakemas, where she shares recipes that have reportedly become favourites within the Patriots' locker room. Despite the sudden fame, she recently told reporters she is still adjusting to being the one in front of the camera instead of the one taking the photos for Drake.

