Surat, Dec 24 (PTI) Surat district reported 171 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a release by the Gujarat Health Department said on Thursday evening.

Surat's tally of positive cases thus rose to 48,171.

Three coronavirus patients from the city died due to the infection during this period, taking the death toll in the district to 1,127.

While 126 new cases were found in Surat city during the day, 45 cases were reported from rural areas.

As many as 155 patients recovered and were given discharge during the day.

