Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): A total of 1,733 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of active cases to 16,445 in the state, Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

According to the official data, a total of 27,634 people have been recovered and 1084 have lost their lives due to the virus so far.

Also Read | Kolkata Airport Extends Restrictions on Flights Entering From 6 Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Till July 31: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

"57,207 samples were tested yesterday. A total of 13,79,534 samples have been tested in the state so far," Prasad said.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that so far 1,14,000 FIRs have been filed and 2,66,000 people have been registered under Section 188.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police SOG Allowed to Enter Manesar Hotel Where Rebel Congress MLAs Are Camping.

"So far 1,14,000 FIRs have been filed and 2,66,000 people have been named under Section 188. A total of 63,000 vehicle sealed and Rs 47 crore so far have been collected. A total of 1,856 fake news cases have been reported so far," Awasthi said.

He said that the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to use drones for monitoring in the containment zones and medical screening should be done by the surveillance team door to door of the people in urban areas.

"He has ordered to increase the rapid antigen testing of the samples in the state. He said that 500 sample test in the district with less than 25 lakh of population and 1000 tests in the district with more than 25 lakh of people should be done on daily basis," Awasthi said.

"The Chief Minister also directed to arrange a different ambulance for the COVID-19 hospitals and non-COVID hospitals in the districts," added Awasthi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)