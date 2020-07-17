Jaipur, July 17: Personnel of the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police, who arrived in Haryana's Manesar on Friday in connection to their investigation against rebel Congress MLAs, were allowed to enter the resort where the legislators are staying. The permission was granted after nearly two hours of their arrival outside the hotel.

The SOG unit of Rajasthan police is probing the case of sedition, which was filed after call intercepts reportedly showed an attempt to topple the elected Congress government in the state.

The rebel MLAs, who are siding with former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, are camping at Manesar's ITC Grand Bharat Hotel after his rift with Gehlot became public.

Update by ANI

Haryana: The team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police that was waiting outside the resort in Manesar where Congress MLAs are staying, has been allowed to enter the resort. pic.twitter.com/Nh7kCmTgIV — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

The Rajasthan police was earlier denied permission to enter the resort, according to reports. After they waited outside the hotel for nearly a couple of hours, the state police was reportedly instructed to allow them to enter the hotel.

The MLAs present inside the resort are expected to be interrogated in connection to their alleged role in attempt to destabilise the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan.

The BJP, which is the prime Opposition party in Rajasthan, had come under fire after the rebel Congress MLAs had chosen a resort in Haryana's Manesar to keep their flock together. Since Haryana is a BJP-ruled state, the Congress accused the party of "managing the rebellion".

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had, on Thursday, rubbished the allegations levelled against his government. He claimed that the state of Haryana has no role in the intra-party crisis which had erupted in the Rajasthan unit of Congress. "Anyone can stay in private hotels of Haryana. We have no role in it," he said.

