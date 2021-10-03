Gangtok, Oct 3 (PTI) Sikkim on Sunday reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, seven less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 31,525, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Cook Beats Customer to Death After Fight Over Serving Burnt Chapati at Dhaba in Sambhal.

The death toll remained at 388 as no new fatality due to the infection was registered in the last 24 hours, it said.

Also Read | Punjab: Man Held for Allegedly Stealing Over Rs 6 Lakh, Jewellery from Doctor’s House in Chandigarh.

Of the fresh cases, 13 were recorded in East Sikkim, four in South Sikkim and one in North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 493 active cases, while 30,328 people have recovered from the disease. At least 316 coronavirus-positive patients have migrated out.

East Sikkim has logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases thus far at 17,518, followed by 6,983 in South Sikkim, 6,048 in West Sikkim and 660 in North Sikkim.

Over 2.50 lakh samples, including 354 in the last 24 hours, have been tested for COVID-19, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate currently stands at five per cent and the recovery ratio at 97.1 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)