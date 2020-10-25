Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], October 25 (ANI): As many as 18 new COVID-19 cases and eight recoveries have been reported in Andaman and Nicobar in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 4,225, said Andaman and Nicobar Administration.

The total number of cases include 199 active cases, 58 deaths and 3,968 recoveries.

India reported 53,370 new coronavirus cases taking the total infections to over 78 lakhs, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday.

With 650 new deaths, the cumulative toll stands at 1,17,956. (ANI)

