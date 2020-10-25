West Bengal: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inspects a Tavor assault rifle at Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling.
#WATCH West Bengal: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inspects a Tavor assault rifle at Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling. https://t.co/CfgqAgplWY pic.twitter.com/8X2uzOipwc— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020
With 50,129 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 78,64,811. With 578 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,18,534. Total active cases are 6,68,154 after a decrease of 12,526 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges in last 24 hrs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends his greetings to the people of the country on Dussehra today. "Heartiest greetings to the countrymen on Mahanavami. On this auspicious day of Navratri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga is worshipped as Goddess Siddhidatri. With the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri, everyone may get success in their works," Prime Minister said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).
58 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,447 till date. The number of active cases is at 249 while 2,198 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the state till date: Government of Mizoram
The second VVIP aircraft Air India One that will be used for President, Vice President & PM arrived at Delhi Airport from US, yesterday. It is equipped with an advance communication system which allows availing audio & video communication function at mid-air without being hacked.
In a significant achievement, India's total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70 lakhs. The top 4 states account for more than half of the total recovered cases. About 44% active caseload of the country is contributed by them: Ministry of Health.
New Delhi, October 25: The nation will today observe Dussehra or Vijayadashami, the day of victory over evil, with religious fervour by following COVID-19 protocol as the nine-day long Navratri culminated. The day marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the invincible Buffalo king Mahishasura. The occasion is also seen as the day when Lord Ram defeated Ravana, which marks triumph of good over evil. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today. This will be the Prime Minister's 70th edition of his monthly radio programme. PM Modi had sought ideas and suggestions from people on his social media accounts earlier this month about topics for Mann Ki Baat where he addresses the country over a range of issues.
The COVID-19 situation in India is slightly improving with the total cases seeing a decline. In a significant achievement, India's total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70 lakhs. The Health Ministry said top 4 states account for more than half of the total recovered cases. About 44% active caseload of the country is contributed by them.