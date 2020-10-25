New Delhi, October 25: The nation will today observe Dussehra or Vijayadashami, the day of victory over evil, with religious fervour by following COVID-19 protocol as the nine-day long Navratri culminated. The day marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the invincible Buffalo king Mahishasura. The occasion is also seen as the day when Lord Ram defeated Ravana, which marks triumph of good over evil. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today. This will be the Prime Minister's 70th edition of his monthly radio programme. PM Modi had sought ideas and suggestions from people on his social media accounts earlier this month about topics for Mann Ki Baat where he addresses the country over a range of issues.

The COVID-19 situation in India is slightly improving with the total cases seeing a decline. In a significant achievement, India's total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70 lakhs. The Health Ministry said top 4 states account for more than half of the total recovered cases. About 44% active caseload of the country is contributed by them.