Muzaffarnagar, Aug 9 (PTI) An 18-year-old man drowned in a mine filled with rainwater at a brick kiln in a village here, police said on Monday.

The victim, Talib, had gone to take a bath in the "khadan (mine)" in Walipur village under the Miranpur police station limits on Sunday evening along with a friend, they said.

His body was fished out later, the police said.

This is the second such incident in the district in recent days.

A 14-year-old boy had drowned in a rainwater-filled mine in Niyamu village under the Vharthaval police station limits last Friday.

