India News | 19 Coronavirus Patients Died in Punjab Since June 1; Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana Worst Hit

Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) Nineteen coronavirus patients have succumbed to the infection in Punjab since June 1 while Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar remain among the worst affected districts in the state, according to the available data.

Nine of the 19 fatalities took place in Amritsar while the rest were reported in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Patiala, Tarn Taran and Sangrur, according to the data.

The health officials said those who died were also suffering from other diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

The death toll in Punjab stood at 63, as of Saturday morning, according to the data provided by the state health authorities.

Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana accounted for about 40 per cent of the total 2,986 COVID-19 cases in the state till Saturday morning.

Amritsar district is leading the COVID-19 tally with 592 coronavirus cases. The number of cases in Amritsar rose by 206 in the past 12 days, according to the data.

Jalandhar, which is second in Punjab in terms of the number of cases, witnessed the virus count jumping from 246 on June 1 to 319 on June 12.

The number of cases in Ludhiana grew from 197 at the start of June to 307 on June 12, according to the data.

Pathankot saw coronavirus cases more than doubling from 60 to 132 in the same period.

The number of active coronavirus cases also saw a surge since June 1 in the state. The active cases rose from 257, as on June 1, to 641 on June 12, according to it.

As many as 282 novel coronavirus patients have been discharged since June 1 from various hospitals in Punjab after they recovered from the infection. As of now, a total of 2,282 patients have been cured of the virus.

The Punjab government had announced the imposition of stricter lockdown on weekends and public holidays in the state amid apprehensions of community spread of COVID-19 and projections indicating that the pandemic peak in the state was still two months away. PTI CHS VSD

