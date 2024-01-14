New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): A 19-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by three boys in Delhi's Jama Masjid area, police said on Sunday.

The stabbing incident was reported at Jama Masjid Police Station on Sunday morning, police said.

The police reached Meena Bazar in Jama Masjid area and on inquiry, the deceased was identified as Armaan (19) alias Kasim, a resident of Ghaziabad. He died of a stab injury in the upper part of his body, police said.

The deceased and his father used to work as street vendors in the Meena Bazar, police said.

Based on initial inquiry, the police said that the death was the result of a heated argument between the deceased and the three other boys, which turned violent.

A case has been registered under section 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is in progress, police said.

Earlier in September, a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death at Sangam Vihar in Delhi. The police apprehended eight minors in connection with the incident. (ANI)

