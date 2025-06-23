Kushinagar (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) The body of a 19-year-old youth was recovered from a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shubham Modanwal, the son of Shailendra Modanwal, a resident of Bodarwar Bazaar in the Kaptanganj area.

Shubham went missing on Saturday and his body was found in Deoria Rajwaha canal near Baleshwar crossing in the Hata Kotwali area, they said.

His family, suspecting foul play, said Shubham left home on Saturday afternoon stating that he would return shortly but never came back.

The youth's body was found stuck in a siphon near Bishunpura village on Monday morning.

The family members identified the body and filed a complaint suspecting murder.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Shubham's elder sister, Anjali Modanwal, stated that she saw her brother leaving with two youths on a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon.

"When he didn't return by evening, the family began inquiring with friends and later filed a missing person report at the local Kaptanganj Police Station on Sunday," she said.

Ram Sahay Chauhan, the in-charge of Hata Kotwali, said that an investigation is underway into the matter.

The family suspects that Shubham, the youngest of three siblings, was murdered, he added.

