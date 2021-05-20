Aizawl, May 20 (PTI) Mizoram on Thursday reported 192 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the states tally to 9,444, an official said.

The death toll has risen to 30 after one more patient died on Wednesday night.

Of the new cases, the Aizawl district reported the highest number of 152 cases, followed by Kolasib (15), he said.

The remaining cases were reported from Khawzawl, Saitual, Siaha, Serchhip, Lawngtlai, and Mamit districts.

More than 30 children, including a 5-month-old baby, have tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Four patients have travel history, while the rest were found to have locally contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, 70 people were discharged from various COVID-19 Care Centres on Thursday.

Mizoram now has 2,073 active cases, while 7,341 people have already recovered from the infection.

The northeastern state has so far conducted tested 3,54,524 samples for COVID-19, including 1,622 samples on Thursday.

A total of 2,44,547 people have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 51,956 among them were given both doses of the vaccine, till Thursday.

