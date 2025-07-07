New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar denied the charges levelled against him in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots' case. He stated before a Rouse Avenue court that he was not present at the site of the riots and was falsely implicated.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh recorded the statement of Sajjan Kumar, who is an accused in the case.

The court recorded his statement in a case lodged in Janak Puri and Vikas Puri and investigated by the SIT.

The Janakpuri case pertains to the killing of two Sikhs, Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh, on November 1, 1984. And second case was registered at Vikaspuri police station related to the burning of Gurcharan Singh on November 2, 1984.

Advocate Anil Kumar Sharma, along with advocates Anuj Sharma and Apoorv Sharma, appeared for Sajjan Kumar.

During the recording of his statement, Sajjan Kumar stated that allegations against him are false and he has been falsely implicated in this case.

In response to a question that he was identified by a witness, Sajjan Kumar stated that he was not there. He also said that he was a Congress party member and was an MP. He was known to the public, anyone can take his name. His name came in this case for the first time in 2016. He was not named by anyone initially.

He said that earlier, an un-trace report was filed. "The allegations against me are politically motivated. The witnesses cited are levelling fresh allegations against me to establish the case," Sajjan Kumar said.

In his defence, Sajjan Kumar said that he also gave his consent for a lie detector test. He also organised a blood camp.

It was further stated by Sajjan Kumar that he was granted anticipatory bail in the same case. "I have been not assigned any role in relation to the same incident," he added.

The court had discharged Sajjan Kumar from the offence of murder on August 23, 2023.

The Court had framed Charges against Sajjan Kumar under sections of IPC 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (offence is committed by any member of unlawful assembly in prosecution of the common object of that assembly), 153 (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class), 307 (attempt of murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (deals with punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 426 (punishment for mischief) etc.

Special Judge MK Nagpal while ordering framing of charges, stated, "This court is of prima facie view that the oral and documentary evidence placed on record by prosecution is sufficient to hold that an unlawful assembly or mob consisting of hundreds of persons and armed with deadly weapons like dandas, iron rods, bricks and stones etc. had gathered near the Gurudwara situated in Gulab Bagh, Nawada on November 1, 1984."

Court had noted that the accused Sajjan Kumar was also a part of the said mob, and common object of the said mob was to put the above said Gurudwara on fire and to burn and loot the articles lying therein and also to burn and destroy the houses of Sikhs situated in the said locality, to damage, destroy or loot their articles or property and to kill the Sikhs residing in that locality, in order to avenge killing of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Hence, a prima facie case is held to be made out against the accused Sajjan Kumar for commission of the offences punishable under sections 147, 148, 149, 153A, 295, 307, 308, 323, 395, 436 IPC and charges are accordingly directed to be framed against him for the said offences.

Further, in alternative, a charge for the offence of abetment defined by Section 107 IPC and made punishable by Section 109 read with 114 IPC in relation to the above said offences is also directed to be framed against the accused as the accused being principal abettor was present at the scene of crime, when the offences abetted by him were committed by the other unknown offenders.

However, as far as the offences committed during the incident dated November 2, 1984 and which relate to the murder of Sohan Singh and Avtar Singh at the hands of members of the mob or crowd, which had gathered on that date near or outside the Congress party office in Uttam Nagar, and also the injuries suffered by complainant Harvinder Singh in the said incident, are concerned, the accused is being discharged for the offences Under section 302 and 325 IPC respectively committed in the said incident for the reasons already discussed in this order, court had said. (ANI)

