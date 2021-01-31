Hyderabad, Jan 30 (PTI) Health officials in Telangana said 1,986 private healthcare personnel were administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

The total number of personnel planned to be inoculated on Saturday was 4,021, an official release said. The percentage of those vaccinated was 49.4.

The cumulative number of beneficiaries--healthcare workers in government and private sectors-- vaccinated as on Saturday was 1,68,589.

The total percentage of government and private healthcare workers who received the vaccine till Saturday was 57 per cent.

No serious/severe case of AEFI (adverse events following immunization) was reported on Saturday and four persons who reported minor AEFI were stable, the release said.

The COVID-19 vaccination for private healthcare workers would continue on February 3, 4, 5 as Pulse Polio Immunization would be taken up on January 31, February 1 and 2, it said.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive began in the state on January 16. It was initially conducted for government healthcare personnel, followed by privatehealthcare workers.

The vaccination programme has not been conducted on a daily basis since January 16.

