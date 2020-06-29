Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested two persons and seized a truck carrying poppy husk at Manali in Kullu district.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Achhar Khan and Veerudeen, who are both residents of Haroli in Una district of the state.

Also Read | CJI Bobde Spotted Checking Out Harley Davidson And His Love For Bikes is Evident! (View Pic).

"Two people have been arrested at the Green Tax Barrier Manali under Sections 19 and 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," said Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh.

The seized poppy husk weighs 16.525 kilograms, the police officer added. (ANI)

Also Read | Tuticorin Custodial Deaths Case: All About The Killing of Jayaraj and Bennicks That Has Drawn Parallels With George Floyd's Murder.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)