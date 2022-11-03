Gurugram, Nov 3 (PTI) Two men were arrested and a minor was apprehended for allegedly beating a 27-year-old labourer to death in village Fazilpur, police said on Thursday.

The accused are being produced in a city court, they said.

According to a complaint filed by Jia, a mason who is a native of West Bengal's Malda district, he worked at a house construction site in village Fazilpur with his cousin Siraj-ul-Haq alias Shera.

On Wednesday evening, one Rahim was passing by the site on his e-rickshaw. He ordered Jia to remove an iron shovel lying on the way and hurled abuses at him and continued to insult him even after that. An argument ensued between the two after which Rahim threatened Jia and left.

After some time the rickshaw driver returned to the site with two people, including a 17-year-old boy. They all attacked Haq and Jia, the complainant said.

All three were caught and handed over to the police by those present on the spot while they were trying to flee, he added.

An FIR has been registered against trio accused including a minor under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 307 (murder attempt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Badshahpur police station on Wednesday night.

"We have nabbed all three accused including Sheikh Abdul Rahim (21), Ritik Singh (18) and a 17 year old accused. The accused confessed to the murder and are being produced before the city court," said inspector Madan Lal, Station House Officer (SHO) of Badshahpur police station.

