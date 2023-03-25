Una, Mar 25 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) here on Saturday arrested two people and seized 63.58 grams of chitta from them in Santokhgarh area of the district, police said.

The accused have been identified as Rooplal and Nisha, both residents of Pujab's Nangal, they said.

Following a tip-off, a team of the police had set up a naka near a marriage hall and intercepted the bike-borne duo, they said.

During checking, police recovered the narcotic substance concealed inside an envelope which was kept in a polythene bag near the speedometer of the bike, police said.

The duo was also carrying a toddler with them, they said, adding the child has been handed over to the relatives.

The accused have been taken into custody and a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them, police said.

Further investigations are underway, they said.

