Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India] September 29 (ANI): Two bikers were tied up to a pole and beaten up by the local residents of Mithanpura in Muzaffarpur for allegedly snatching a mobile phone on Monday.

According to a police officer, they rescued the men and took them to the local police station.

Appropriate action will be taken in the case, said police. (ANI)

