New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): At least three people, including two children, died due to a fire caused by domestic gas leakage at a house in the Anand Parbat area on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shweta Chauhan, a woman named Sushila and her two kids, namely, Mansi and Mohan both aged seven years succumbed to their injuries in RML hospital during treatment.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro Launch Set for October 19, 2021.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)