Dehradun, Oct 11 (PTI) A two-day 'Chintan Shivir' will be held here from November 3 to prepare a vision document on promoting Sanskrit education in the state.

Announcing this on Tuesday, Uttarakhand Education minister Dhan Singh Rawat said distinguished Sanskrit scholars from all over the country will participate in the event.

A vision document for the promotion of Sanskrit in the state will be prepared at the shivir, Rawat said after holding a review meeting of the Sanskrit education department.

Rawat also asked officials to hold five festivals in the state to encourage people to read and write in Sanskrit which enjoys the status of Uttarakhand's second official language.

One Sanskrit village will be made in each district and five lakh people will be trained through specially designed training programmes to acquire proficiency in Sanskrit, he said.

