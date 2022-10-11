Mumbai, October 11: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited application from candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant in the organisation. The AAI has invited applications from candidates of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Sikkim. The vacancies offered are for various airports and other AAI Establishments in the Eastern Region.

The application process for the same will begin on October 12 while the last date to submit the application form is November 10. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply by visiting the officials website of AAI at aai.aero. As per the eligibility criteria, applicants must be between the age of 18 to 30 years as on September 30, 2022. NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration for Round 1 Seat Allotment Begins Today, Apply Online at mcc.nic.in.

In order to apply for AAI Recruitment 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of AAI at aai.aero and apply. The AAI Recruitment drive is being held to fill up 46 vacancies in the orgamisation. Out of the 46 vacancies, 9 vacancies are for the post of Senior Assistant (Electronics) while 6 vacancies are for the post of Senior Assistant (Electronics). Check the detailed notification here.

On the other hand, 32 vacancies are for the post of Junior Assistant (Fire Service). Candidates who going to apply for the AAI Recruitment 2022 must note that the application fee is Rs 1000 for General, OBC and EWS category.

