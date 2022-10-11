Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated Shri Mahakal Lok in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain to the nation.

The total cost of Phase I of the project is around Rs 850 crore.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present.

Before dedicating the project to the nation, the Prime Minister inspected the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor.

Earlier, PM Modi performed puja at Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain.

Prime Minister Modi wore a traditional South Indian 'Veshti' with dhoti for the prayers.

Clad in a white 'dhoti' with different hues of gold and a traditional white 'veshti' that was beautifully bordered with shades of orange and gold, Prime Minister Modi entered the Lord Mahakal temple's sanctum sanctorum earlier this evening.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Phase-I of the 'Mahakal Lok' project will help in enriching the experience of pilgrims visiting the temple by providing them with world-class modern amenities.

"Project aims to decongest the entire area and also put special emphasis on conservation and restoration of heritage structures. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 crore. The existing footfall of the temple, which is currently around 1.5 crore per annum, is expected to be doubled. Development of the project has been planned under two phases," said the PMO.

The Mahakal Path contains 108 stambhs (pillars) which depict Anand Tandav Swaroop (Dance form) of Lord Shiva. Many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva are installed along the Mahakal Path.

The mural wall along the Path is based on Shiva Purana stories such as the Act of creation, the Birth of Ganesha, Story of Sati and Daksha among others.

The Plaza area, which is spread over 2.5 hectares, is surrounded by a lotus pond and contains the statue of Shiva along with fountains. The entire premise will be monitored 24x7 by Integrated Command and Control Centre with the help of artificial intelligence and surveillance cameras. (ANI)

